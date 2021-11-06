End of an era: Stratford book shop set to close before Christmas

Pam and Raymond Perera plan to close the chapter on their time as booksellers in Stratford before the end of the year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When Raymond and Pam Perera close the doors at their Stratford shop later this year, they will be closing the chapter on more than two decades of serving customers in their beloved bookshop.

Pam says Perera's Paper Power has always been more than "just a business" for her and Raymond.

"It's been wonderful, so many great memories over our time here."

The couple bought the business in the late 1990s, when Raymond was looking for a change in direction from his work as an accountant for Fitzroy Engineering.

"It was Pam who wanted the bookshop specifically, she was a teacher back then and wanted a change too, and this was something we could do together, it was going to be just for a few years before we retired."

Pam has always loved books, she says.

"Books have always been something I've enjoyed, and I've enjoyed talking to people about them over the years. A lot has changed in selling books over the years, but people's love of reading hasn't, and not everyone wants to shop online, they enjoy coming in to a physical store."

Originally the couple planned to sell the business, but with no reasonable offers coming in, it's time to close for good, says Raymond.

"It is a shame. Bookshops are important in communities and I would have liked to see it keep going, but we can't keep on forever."

The plan is to close "sometime between now and Christmas" says Pam, as the couple hope to be freer to spend more time with family in the new year.

"And travel, our plan was always to spend more time overseas visiting family, but with Covid of course, that isn't happening yet, but hopefully it will soon enough."

While primarily a book and stationery shop, the shop has been a lot more than that over the years, says Pam.

"We've always focused on what the customer wants, from getting in books for them or specific magazines - we've had one of the largest selection of magazines, many of which we bring in from overseas, in the region, and still have orders for them now from people across New Zealand, they call us and we post them out to them."

Raymond says offering the customer what they want has led to various extras over the years.

"We became a drop-off point for dry cleaning, things like that as well. It's about making sure the town has all those things available."

Collectible trading cards and pocket money purchases such as stickers have been popular over time as well, says Pam, adding the young children who once lined up to buy the latest pocket money toy or collectible card or sticker are now parents themselves, bringing their own children into the store.

"It's always good to see how people have grown up, how they are doing. Over the years, we have got to know so many people, and that is one thing that stands out, just how friendly people are in Stratford, they have time to stop and talk and that has always been our favourite thing about having the business here. We will definitely miss the people."

A print, sent to the couple from someone in the UK who had visited the shop, hangs on the wall above a bust of Shakespeare. Photo / Ilona Hanne

While various authors and writers have been popular over the years, the ultimate writer is Shakespeare, says Raymond, who thinks Stratford's connection to Shakespeare is an important part of the town's character.

"It's a special thing about Stratford and worth celebrating. People have visited the town because of that connection. For many years I have been in correspondence with a gentleman from England who came here because of that link, a print of Shakespeare he sent me is on display in the shop."

That print is one of many Shakespearean items on display in the shop, from artwork commissioned by Raymond himself to a copy of the bronze bust of Shakespeare that stands in Prospero Place.

"When we close, all these things will need to find new homes. Some already have ones organised, the bust will go to the TET Kings Theatre for example, but others have yet to find a new home."

The couple hope items such as this original artwork with a Shakespearean theme will find new homes before they close the shop. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Pam and Raymond are accepting offers and expressions of interest in the items over the next few weeks as they prepare to close the business for good. From bookshelves to display stands, as well as the many books and toys, they all need to be sold or rehomed.

One item that must find the right home is the trophy awarded in a sonnet competition that used to be held annually. Raymond and Pam sponsored the competition, which last took place in 2012, and in its heyday attracted entries from all over the country, says Raymond.

"We even had entries from overseas at times for it. It was really popular and it's something I think would be good to see running again."

Some of the artwork Raymond commissioned is still on the walls, while other items, including some of the shields that have been on display in the shop for more than 20 years, have already gone to new homes. A painting by Jim Taylor of Hathaway House in the UK will be going home with Raymond and Pam to go on a wall in their house, says Raymond.

When the shop closes for good, it's not just the fixtures and fittings that will need a new home, so too will the Rotary sausage sizzle, a longstanding Saturday morning fixture outside the shop.

Raymond has been a member of Rotary since 1994, and has served as president of the Stratford branch a few times over the years, says fellow Rotarian Barrie Smith.

"Raymond has always supported Rotary, and the various initiatives we have been involved in over the years, and I will certainly miss our regular chats outside the shop on a Saturday morning."