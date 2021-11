Emergency services are in attendance.

Emergency services are responding to a one-vehicle accident at Midhirst.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the accident on Salisbury Rd, Midhirst at 12.43pm.

The spokesperson says the vehicle crashed into a tree, and the vehicle had a sole occupant.

A police spokesperson says there is no report of any serious injuries.



The spokesperson says the road is open but there may be delays.

More to come.