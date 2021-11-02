Eltham's Bridger Park footbridge closed for refurbishment

The footbridge in Bridger Park. Photo/ Supplied



Eltham's 20-year-old footbridge crossing the Mangawharawhara Stream in Bridger Park in Eltham has been closed.

The footbridge is closed until planned refurbishment work is completed.

South Taranaki District Council recreation and facilities manager Phil Waite says the council has budgeted to refurbish the bridge, however, an engineer's report has recommended that the bridge is closed for public safety until the refurbishment work is completed.

Rather than attempting to get a crane into the park to remove the bridge, the work will be undertaken with the bridge in-situ and will include cleaning the structure, replacing steelwork, the timber deck and painting.

"I hope the work can start soon but unfortunately, due to the difficulty in getting tradespeople at the moment, we don't yet have a timeframe for when the work might begin," Waite says.

The bridge refurbishment is one of a number of upgrades that have been done at the park over recent months including the mobility access path and the Bridge St entrance garden area.