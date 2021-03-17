Eltham residents to vote for favourite design for new entrance sign

Eltham residents have the chance to vote for their favourite design for the entranceway signs. Photo/ Supplied.

Eltham residents have the chance to vote on the image they would like on the town's new entrance signs.

"Six options, including the original sign design, are now on display in the Eltham LibraryPlus," says South Taranaki District Council community development manager Claire Symes.

Thirty-one entries were submitted for consideration and were narrowed down by the Eltham-Kaponga Community Board.

The great variety of images reflected Eltham through "the Town of Firsts" and the town's connection to Rotokare Scenic Reserve, says Clare.

"It wasn't easy for the board to narrow down the finalists, so thanks to everyone who took the time to submit entries, with a special thanks to the Eltham Primary School students who submitted 21 entries and did some great work."

The image that gets the most support will be adapted for use on the entrance billboards by a graphic designer with words welcoming visitors to the town. The signs will also need to be approved by Waka Kotahi NZTA and there is a limit of the size and number of words that can be used on the signs.

Eltham residents can vote for their favourite design at the library or visit the South Taranaki District Council or Facebook page to vote online. The options are on display at the Eltham LibraryPlus until April 9 at 4pm.