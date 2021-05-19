Eltham Primary School pupils raise money for Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge

Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade senior firefighter Gareth Bartley, station officer Paul Holswich, and the pupils and staff rom Eltham Primary School.

Eltham Primary School was awash with red for their firefighter non-uniform day.

Pupils dressed in red for the day, with the money raised going to the local firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge, says acting principal Sonia Vind.

"The students wanted to support the team and their efforts to raise funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. We are also holding a sausage sizzle to raise funds."

Four members of the Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade visited the school to the delight of the pupils, she says.

"They arrived in one of the fire trucks. The pupils loved learning about what is in the fire truck."

Former pupil Daniel Mackay (19) was one of the four volunteers visiting the school.

"He talked to our Year 8 students about being a firefighter and what he does. He also showed our pupils the fire truck and taught them what to do in a fire and how to keep themselves and others safe. It's great that a former pupil of our school has come back to talk to our current pupils."

Station officer Paul Holswich is one of the firefighters from the Eltham brigade taking part in the challenge, and says he and his teammates appreciate the support from the school.

"Myself, Ryan Orchard and Luka Skelton are taking part in the challenge. We have done really well with our fundraising and we've almost reached our goal. It's great the school has got behind us. It was really nice visiting the school and showing them the fire engine."

Kura Wood (12) says she enjoyed seeing the fire truck.

"It was very interesting. There are a lot of different things in the firetruck to deal with different situations. I like that all of us pupils got involved, dressed up, and donated money to help our local firefighters."

Daniel Salisbury (12) says it was great that the fire truck visited the school.

"The best thing is that we raised money for our local firefighters."

Sonia says the school raised a total of $240 from the non-uniform day.

"The community supports us and we want to give back to them."