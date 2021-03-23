Eltham Primary School enjoy visit by Team Peewee and Team Toxic Green

Rooms one and two from Eltham Primary School with Lorraine Kelsen, Rick Coplestone (center) and Mike Weren.

A shiny white 1978 1275 GT Clubman and a dazzling red 1978 Leyland Clubman rolled through the gates of Eltham Primary School last week.

Owners of the Leyland Clubman are Rick Coplestone and Lorraine Kelsen. Mike Weren and his daughter Rachel own the GT Clubman.

The cars have been entered in the bi-annual Pork Pie Charity Run.The charity run is a fundraising trip open to any mini owners. The route loosely traces the 1981 route in the classic film Goodbye Pork Pie.

Rick and Lorraine driving under the name Team Toxic Green and Mike and Rachel under the name Team Peewee will drive from Paihia to Invercargill this month to raise money for KidsCan.

The two teams visited Eltham Primary School at their Mad Much Mufti Day last Friday. Principal Kathryn Pick says the funds raised from the mufti day are going towards KidsCan.

"So far we have raised $300 and we're still counting. KidsCan do a lot for us and I'm happy that the pupils and their whānau got behind a great cause."

She says Lorraine is a caretaker at the school.

Charlotte Waite enjoyed riding in the 1978 Leyland Clubman.

"We're so thankful that Lorraine got on board and organised the teams coming here."

Rick says KidsCan is a great charity to support.

"They help out a lot of schools and it's important to support them."

He says it was great to visit the school.

"The kids loved seeing the cars and its great for them to get involved. Supporting KidsCan needs to be associated with fun. We'll be having fun racing and it's great the kids could have some fun supporting KidsCan as well."

Rick says Team Toxic Green has raised $4000 for KidsCan so far.

"We'll keep on going. We want to raise as much as we can."

Mike says it was great to visit the school.

"Rachel used to attend Eltham Primary School."

He says the children enjoyed having a ride in the cars.

"Most of the kids were impressed they're taller than the cars."

Rhiannon Waite, 9, was all smiles in the passenger seat of the 1978 Leyland Clubman.

"The cars are little but they can go fast. I liked going for a ride in the red car."