Eltham Netball Club to host masquerade party fundraiser

The Eltham Netball Club is holding a cabaret and masquerade party fundraiser.

Eltham Netball Club players will be swapping their sports gear for fancy dress and masquerade masks for their upcoming fundraiser event.

The club is hosting a cabaret and masquerade party fundraiser to fund a summer netball tournament at the end of the year.

Club administrator Jennifer Loveridge says the club's vision is providing affordable, fun, and motivational netball.

"The Eltham Netball Club was created five years ago. We want to make netball as accessible as possible. One of the ways we plan to do that is by fundraising enough so there is either no entry fee or only a small cost for our summer tournament at the end of the year. We're always fundraising to make sure we can help lessen the cost for our players."

Jennifer says the cabaret night will be great fun.

"It's exciting to bring an event to our community and utilise our lovely town hall. Any reason to dress up is great and it will be a fun event for our town."

The event is R18.

"There will be alcohol at the event and we're running shuttles from the event throughout the night to help people get home safely. DJ Ray from Raybern Entertainment will be at the event and there will be karaoke as well. It's going to be a wonderful night."

Tickets are selling fast and Jennifer says people need to get in quick if they want to go.

"We only have 100 tickets available. They're being snapped up quite fast."

The Details:

What: Eltham Netball Club masquerade and cabaret night fundraiser.

When: July 17, 7pm to midnight.

Where: Eltham Town Hall.

Tickets: $30 per person. Email admin@elthambetballclub.com for tickets.