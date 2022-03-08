Eltham Netball Club has entered as a wild card entry in the Whanganui Premier 1 Grade. Photo/ Supplied

Eltham Netball Club is looking to debut on Whanganui's netball court this season.

Club administrator Jennifer Loveridge says after losing to Tukapa at last year's Taranaki Championships, they have set their sights on entering the Whanganui Premier 1 Grade.

"We're entering as a wild card entry. As far as I know, we were the first club to make a wild card entry. Fingers crossed we get in."

She says the club had its trials in January.

"I believe we were the first club in Taranaki to have our trials. The main reason was so we could order uniforms for our players. We've built really good teams."

The club has three teams this season, the Eltham Senior A Whanganui Premier team which has the same players as the Eltham Senior A - STR Satellite team, and the Eltham Senior Development team.

"We have great teams all around. We have a new coach for our senior A team with high expectations of the girls, and our senior development team is amazing as well. We have formed a strong Senior A side to be competitive in both the Stratford Satellite and the Whanganui Premier Grade. We've managed to pick up Taranaki premier players."

She says without the help of sponsors, the club wouldn't be as successful as it is.

"Stratford ITM, Tall Poppy-Shannan Sorensen, TS Building, Eltham 4 Square, The Coronation Hotel, Toi Foundation and the Eltham Lions Club South Taranaki have really helped us out. We're so thankful to all our sponsors."