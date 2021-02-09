Eltham Lions Club Kite Day: Sky to be filled with kites of all shapes and sizes

The 34th Eltham Lions Club Kite Day takes place this month.

Eltham's sky will be filled with kites of different colours and shapes this month.

Eltham Lions Club Kite Day has been running for 34 years, says organising committee member Joyce Lawrence.

"It's a very popular event. It's awesome that it has been running that long."

She says every year the New Zealand Kite Fliers Association have supported the event.

"They have some really amazing kites. They have a great big teddy bear, a whale and a baby whale, and lots more. We are very privileged to have their support."

Joyce says because of the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no international fliers this year.

"However we have so many amazing kites with lovely bright colours that will fill the skies for everyone to see. The kites can be seen from Eltham's main road."

Kites were be for sale on the day.

"We have kites ranging from $10 to $40. We will have little octopus kites available for the kids, which are really easy to fly and people are welcome to bring their own kites as well."

She says the event is a "great" day out for the family.

"There will be a barbeque lunch and drink available from the Eltham Lions Club or people are welcome to bring a picnic. We will also have a coffee cart and an ice cream truck."

Joyce says the Eltham Lions Club are thankful for the Turner family allowing them to use their property for the event.

"We're very lucky to have their support."

• Eltham Lions Club Kite Day: Sunday February 14 starting at 11am. Cash sales only.