Eltham Lions Club Christmas parade brings holiday cheer to town

The Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade were accompanied by Santa at the Eltham Lions Club Christmas Parade. Photo/ Mark Bellringer.

Over 200 people packed Eltham's streets for the Eltham Lions Club Christmas Parade on Friday night.

The theme of the parade was 'this is us', says Eltham Lions Club president Paul Roberts.

"We thought this year every organisation could show who they were. It worked very well."

With 22 floats entered, judges had their work cut out for them when choosing the winners.

First place went to Natures Wonder with a prize of $400. Second place winners Eltham Four Square received $300 and Ngaere School placed third, receiving $200.

The Eltham Lions Club had a barbecue fundraiser at the event, says Paul.

"We raised $400 and the profits are going straight back into the local community."

The Eltham Lions Club have served the Eltham community for 50 years. Photo/ Mark Bellringer.

Paul says the Eltham Lions Club are thankful to those who made the event happen.

"We're grateful for the support of the Eltham Business Association, the organisations who entered floats, the Stratford Pipe Band for leading the parade, and the Eltham community for supporting the parade."