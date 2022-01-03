Eltham honey: Three generations worth of knowledge in each jar of honey

Bryon and Sonia Bluett with their son Isaac. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to making honey, a local business has three generations worth of knowledge to help make the perfect batch.

Sonia Bluett, co-owner of Eltham Honey, says the business has been operating for 56 years.

Sonia's parents Trevor and Gay Rowe began the business in April 1965. The company they started soon grew to employ five people, and have 2500 hives throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. They developed a market in bulk clover, beeswax and comb honey. When Sonia and Bryon took over the business, they added mānuka, and bush blend honey to the retail line.

"My father started it, and I and my husband Bryon took it over in 1994. Three years ago our son Issac was brought into the business. That's what makes our honey so unique, there's three generations of family knowledge and care going into each pot."

As well as being a three-generational business, Sonia says the secret to their good honey is working with the hives.

"We work with them, rather them working for us. We give back to nature more than we take from it. We use wood in our hives rather than plastic because we know the bees prefer wood.

"We also don't move the hives around. By leaving the hives where they are, the bees are giving back to the environment more than what we take."

Eltham Honey is part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham and Sonia says the pop-up is great for south Taranaki.

"South Taranaki has a lot of things to offer and I can't think of a more perfect place to have the pop-up than Eltham, it's putting a light on south Taranaki and the wonderful things we have here."

Eltham Honey's products are available online, and at the Taste of Taranaki Pop-up, running until January 2022.

"We've been heavily supported and we're always thankful for that support. I hope to see an event like the pop-up in the future, it's great for the region."

■ A Pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. The Stratford Press is profiling some of the many amazing businesses involved.