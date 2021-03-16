Eltham firefighter to take part in Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge

Paul Holswich is taking part in this year's Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

An Eltham firefighter is busy training and fundraising for this year's Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

Paul Holswich has been a firefighter for the past 14 years.

"I've served at Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade for the past year and before that I served Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade and Beachlands Volunteer Fire Brigade in Auckland."

Paul says he became a firefighter to protect the community he lives in.

"My father Gary Holswich was a firefighter as well. I'm following in his footsteps. I like helping the community."

The Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge is an annual fundraiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC). Firefighters climb the 51 flights of stairs in the Auckland Sky Tower wearing 25kg worth of gear.

Paul has participated in the challenges six times.

"The first time I took part in the challenge was in 2014. A friend of mine was taking part in the challenge so we thought we'd do it together. I've taken part in every challenge since then except last year."

Paul says LBC is a 'great' charity to support.

"Many of the firefighters who take part in the challenge have a connection to someone affected by leukemia. I take part in the challenge to support them and help those with leukemia. It's a great cause to support and put my time and effort towards."

Paul is participating in this year's challenge with fellow firefighter Ryan Orchard.

"We decided to do it together this year. We are training together and fundraising together."

Paul's goal is to raise $1500 for the charity.

"I want to help as much as I can."

The Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade is selling firewood for a fundraiser.

"All of the proceeds go straight to LBC."

Paul says there is a donation tin is at the Eltham Four Square for people wanting to donate.

"Every little bit helps. Ryan and I are organising different fundraisers at the moment and once we have everything organised it will be posted to my Facebook page."

■ For more information visit Peter's Facebook page Paul's Page. For more information about the firewood contact Ryan on 027 920 8190.