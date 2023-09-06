Eltham senior firefighter Ian Murray (left) and senior station officer Kevin Barry look forward to the event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade is celebrating 50 years in its current building and wants the community to come and celebrate at their planned open day.

Senior station officer Kevin Barry says while firefighters have operated out of the London St building for half a century, the brigade first started 121 years ago.

People will have the chance to look at the fire trucks and the water tanker on the day.

“We provide medical assistance, motor vehicle incidents, search and rescue, Civil Defence and natural disaster responses. Times are changing and we’re helping with different scenarios. Through the Eltham Community Tanker Trust, we operate a 14,000-litre tanker available to use in emergencies and for the community.”

Volunteer members will also explain the importance of rapid numbers on rural properties, Kevin says.

“These are the numbers on the blue reflective marker. They show the distance of the property from the start of the road. These are very important to have in rural communities as they help us identify the property quickly in the case of an emergency.”

The volunteers will also run demonstrations.

“We will have the kitchen fire and cutting up a car demonstration. We will show people how to use the jaws and operate the hose.”

Roadsafe Taranaki will also be there.

“They will have the seat belt machine and the beer goggles.”

There’s also the chance to shop, with a market day at the back of the station. He says a colouring-in competition is organised for children.

“We’ve dropped these off to the local schools so the pupils can colour and bring them on the day. There will be prizes available.”

Kevin says there will be something for everyone and encourages people to come along.

“The Eltham Lions Club will be running a free barbecue. People can donate to the Lions club if they wish. Come along and have a fun day and learn about your local volunteer fire brigade.”

The Details

What: Eltham Fire Station Open Day

When: Saturday, September 30, 10am-2pm

Where: Eltham Fire Station, London St, Eltham

Interested stall holders: Contact Kevin 027 801 3706

Other: Free event















