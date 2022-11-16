From left: Josh Wulf, Danna Wulf-Alvarez and Isabela L- Alvarez invite people to the Eltham Town Hall this Sunday for a community lunch. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

From left: Josh Wulf, Danna Wulf-Alvarez and Isabela L- Alvarez invite people to the Eltham Town Hall this Sunday for a community lunch. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A community lunch in Eltham will help strengthen connections and support children going into foster care.

Danna Alvarez moved from Wellington to Eltham with her family at the start of the year and says she hasn't had many opportunities to connect with the community.

To change that she has organised a community lunch at the Eltham Town Hall on Sunday, November 20.

"Due to the Covid-19 lockdowns we've all become disengaged and it's had an impact on a lot of people's mental health. The idea is to host an event the community can attend and enjoy a nice lunch and live music in each other's company. It's about getting back to the way we're meant to be, connected."

She says there will be a variety of vegetarian cuisine available.

"Everyone is welcome there will be enough food to comfortably feed 300 people."

While people are enjoying their food they can listen to the live performances on the day, she says.

"I have musicians from Taranaki, Wellington, and Whangārei coming to support this event. It's going to be a whole lot of fun."

There will also be a special area for children with activities such as colouring and painting, and an area for them to eat together.

"We will have activities there on the day but we're open to people contacting us if they can think of a performer who would be good for the children."

The community lunch will also help Foster Hope New Zealand, a foundation that supports children going into foster care.

The charity was started in 2010 to help caregivers support foster children. They've arranged a number of services to help, including Kits2kids with backpacks supplied to caregivers.

They rely on the support of the community to operate.

Danna says the community lunch is a great way to support the organisation.

"The cost of entry is a donation to Foster Hope New Zealand. I am really passionate about helping tamariki grow into their best selves. They are our future and we have to support them."

Danna wants to help children going into foster care, and says this event is a way to connect the community, and help.

"I care about children and I want to support them. The work that Foster Hope does for tamariki is outstanding. They organise facilities, clothes and cleaning products for these children who are going through a tough situation so they don't have to worry about these things."

She says her plan is to start her own foster home one day.

"That's my plan for the future. Everyone deserves a loving and stable home to grow up in. I will have a self-sufficient house to teach the children where their food comes from, and there will also be animals because animals are calming. Each child deserves a sense of purpose and belonging. While I'm not at that stage yet, this community lunch is something I can do now to help those children."

Danna is currently involved in the Landmark leadership programme, aimed at giving individuals skills so they can help the community.

Part of the coursework was for her to create a project that benefits the community, she says.

"That's how I came up with this idea for the community lunch. I wanted something that would help Eltham connect again but also help an organisation that I am passionate about."

This event wouldn't be possible without the help of sponsors.

"Local businesses have stepped up to support the event, including sponsoring the cost of hiring the town hall, and the ingredients for the lunch. If there are any other sponsors that want to come on board, we'd be very thankful."

When people come to the lunch, they are asked to bring a donation for Foster Hope New Zealand.

"Every little bit helps, all of the proceeds from this will be going to Foster Hope. I know Eltham stands together to help their own and others and I know Eltham will get behind this as well. I can't wait to meet everyone and to work together to support an important charity.

On Saturday, Danna is inviting people to her home, to learn more about her family's culture.

"We are inviting people for a kirtan with our cows, to teach people about our culture."

The Details:

What: Eltham and Surrounding Community Lunch and Kirtan with the Cows.

When: Kirtan with the cows: Saturday November 19, 12pm-4pm. Lunch: Sunday November 20, 12pm-3pm.

Where: Kirtan with the cows: 1 Conway Rd, Eltham. Lunch: Eltham Town Hall.

Cost of Community Lunch: A donation towards Foster Hope New Zealand.

For more information: email wulfalvarez@gmail.com