Eltham cameras: TET grant to go towards upgrading townships safety cameras

CTSCT chairman Danny Bates, safety officer Di Gleeson, STDC councillor Steffy Mackay, CTSCT trustee Gloria Webby, Eltham Business Association president Fi Perez and Senior Constable Jono Erwood.

A significant grant from the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) will go towards purchasing new CCTV cameras for Eltham township.

The project between Eltham Business and Professionals Association and the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust (CTSCT) has been in the works for over two years, says CTSCT chairman Danny Bates.

Eltham Business Association president Fi Perez says it is 'wonderful' to have received the grant.

"It is great to be able to see this project coming to fruition for the benefit and increased safety for all in the Eltham township."

The grant is going towards the installation of new high resolution cameras that will be monitored 24/7 at the Stratford police station.

"There will also be upgrades to the monitoring equipment held in Stratford to enable our cameras to be monitored in real-time," says Fi.

She says the project would not have been able to go ahead without the support from local organisations.

"I'm thankful to the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust, Eltham Kaponga Community Board, the South Taranaki District Council, TET, the police and those that have been active within our business association."

She says she is grateful for the TET's ongoing support.

"It is with their generous grant monies that this upgrade is possible."