Eltham artist to feature in Taranaki Arts Trail for the first time

The three-piece mural Birth of a Process.

A studio filled with large scale paintings and graffiti art is one of the places art lovers can stop in during this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

Dan Mills and his family moved to Eltham from Whanganui this year.

"We had sold our house and this building came up, it was perfect really. We have the upstairs area for living and downstairs is my studio."

Dan specialises in large scale paintings.

A horse story by Dan Mills.

"I do abstract surrealist art. It's what comes naturally to me. For a long time, I've made a living off painting murals. When I'm doing art for myself, I have the creative freedom to discover what I like and this is what I like doing."

Dan says he's looking forward to featuring in this year's Arts Trail.

"I've featured in the Whanganui Arts Trail and I'm really excited for this year. It'll be great to show the Taranaki community my art."

Dan has worked on murals all over the country including Auckland, Wellington, Northland, and Taranaki.

"I was commissioned to create a piece for the Hāwera RSA building, and the rail bridge south of Hāwera."

A painting of magnolias.

Dan's studio walls are covered with art pieces. One of the pieces is a three-board mural titled Birth of a Process.

"I had the sketches lying around and I put them all together to create an image. Enlarging images from a piece of paper to a big board is natural to me, it's something I've always done. At the moment I'm working to refine the piece and add a few changes which will be ready in time for the Taranaki Arts Trail."

New Zealand Gothic features on the studio walls.

Dan uses spray cans, pallet knives, rollers and paints to create his artworks.

"I work with both oil and acrylic paints. I use the pallet knives to smear the paint across the board and I use a roller as well. I can't wait to show people what I create."

■ For more information, visit www.taranakiartstrail.co.nz