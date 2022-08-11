The Village Gallery is in need of more volunteers. Photo/ Google

An Eltham art gallery is in need of more volunteers.

The Village Gallery committee member Sue Morton says the gallery is in need of more volunteers to mind the shop.

"They'd be dealing with opening and closing the gallery, welcoming visitors and handling sales."

She says being in the gallery is inspiring, with volunteers welcome to work on their own art while looking after the gallery.

"You get to work among the creations of other artists and draw inspiration from their works as you complete your own."

Sue says being a volunteer is rewarding.

"As well as looking at the work of other artists, you're enabling them to exhibit their work. Without the help of volunteers, we wouldn't be able to open so the people that do volunteer their time enable artists to showcase their works in our gallery in Eltham."

As well as this, she says they'll be part of a fun team.

"We all get along really well, we have a lot of fun. If you enjoy art and have a bit of free time, this is the perfect opportunity."

The shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 10.30am to 2.30pm during the winter and Sue says any help new volunteers can offer would be appreciated.

"We're just asking if people have spare time and are able to, to give us a hand, we don't expect them to work every day, just to help as much as they can. Any help would be wonderful. During summer we open from 10am to 3pm so if people can help where they can it would be much appreciated."

She says volunteers will be trained on opening and closing the gallery, as well as handling sales.

"They will be supported through the whole process by one of our amazing volunteers."

She says if people want to help beyond the opening hours, by setting up exhibitions as well, that is also welcome.

"We're thankful for any help we can get. Eltham is a lovely town where everyone is ready to help."

■ For more information, contact Bill Davies: 027 367 3692.