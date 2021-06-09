Eltham and Districts Historical Society supported by Eltham Four Square

The signed Taranaki Bulls rugby jersey. Photo/ Supplied

Eltham's Four Square are showing their support for a community group.

Owner operators Kieran and Nicole Williams have donated a 2020 Taranaki Bulls signed rugby jersey for a raffle to raise money for the Eltham and Districts Historical Society.

The society members are raising funds to upgrade their building. Secretary Maree Liddington says she is blown away by the support.

"The building is 100 years old and needs upgrading. We're so appreciative of Kieran and Nicole for helping us raise funds so we can continue to preserve newspapers, photographs, and other items which showcase Eltham's history."

Maree says the budget of the project is $50,000.

"So far the building has a new roof, the outside of the building has been painted, and new windows have been put in. The next part of the project is refurbishing the inside of the building."

Kieran says it's important to support the community.

"Donating the jersey to be raffled off is a nice way to support the community who have supported us for the past 18 months. We're looking forward to continuing to support and give back to our wonderful community."

Nicole understands how much the community supports Taranaki rugby.

"We know the Taranaki Bulls are important to our local community and we're happy to donate this shirt gifted to us to support an important cause in Eltham."

Nicole says raffle tickets are selling fast.

"We're running the competition until June 12 or until the tickets sell out. Anyone can come in store and buy a ticket. All of the proceeds are going to the Eltham and Districts Historical Society."