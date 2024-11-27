Ōpunake High School 2025 head boy and girl Benjamin Gasson and Ellaura Danz, both 17.

Ōpunake High School’s 2025 head girl and boy are looking forward to leading the school.

At the school’s senior prizegiving on Thursday, October 31, Ellaura Danz and Benjamin Gasson, both 17, were announced as the school’s head students.

Ellaura said when she heard her name called, she was honoured.

“I was very aware from the beginning that being head student in the centenary year was going to be a lot of work, but this only made me more eager to work for the position. When my name was called I was excited beyond explanation and thrilled for what was to come.”

She said becoming head girl has been a long-term goal.