Stratford Press

Ellaura Danz and Benjamin Gasson named Ōpunake High School head girl and boy for 2025

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Ōpunake High School 2025 head boy and girl Benjamin Gasson and Ellaura Danz, both 17.

Ōpunake High School’s 2025 head girl and boy are looking forward to leading the school.

At the school’s senior prizegiving on Thursday, October 31, Ellaura Danz and Benjamin Gasson, both 17, were announced as the school’s head students.

Ellaura said when she heard her name called, she was honoured.

“I was very aware from the beginning that being head student in the centenary year was going to be a lot of work, but this only made me more eager to work for the position. When my name was called I was excited beyond explanation and thrilled for what was to come.”

She said becoming head girl has been a long-term goal.

“Since I was a child I always looked up to those in leadership roles and knew that was what I wanted to do. I am honoured to have the opportunity to help my fellow students and to be a role model they can look up to.”

Next year she is studying history, English, statistics, physical education and physics.

Benjamin said he’s thankful to lead the school next year.

“When I was standing on stage waiting for head boy to be announced, I felt a mixture of nerves and anticipation. Once my name was called, I was thrilled as I now had the opportunity to do something meaningful.”

He said he’s been working towards gaining the role.

“I wanted the role of head boy to help give back to the community and help more students experience more opportunities than they otherwise would have.”

Next year Benjamin is studying physics, calculus and statistics and is taking a scholarship chemistry course.

