From left: Travis Iremonger, Steven Needham, Joel Ward, Corban Oakes and Alex Vincent. Photo/ Supplied

Electric Avenue Taranaki has helped two young people kickstart their careers thanks to the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs Stratford workforce programme.

Steven Needham, who owns the business with Joel Ward, says with help from the workforce programme, he and Joel were able to offer two young people electrical apprenticeships.

Corban Oakes has been with the business since November 2021 and Travis Iremonger joined the team in May this year.

He says both of them do a variety of work.

"It ranges from commercial, industrial, domestic and poultry and rural work. Both of them are picking it up really fast and are pricing great investments."

Steven says they also have Alex Vincent working with them.

"He is doing the Witt pre-trade electrical course and we were able to get him a full set of tools to help while he's on work experience."

With the support of the workforce programme, Steven says he and Joel were able to purchase Travis and Corban some new tools.

"They had some of our older tools but now have a full upgrade, also on our front we can take that extra time needed on jobs, where they aren't chargeable, to give them that extra training and understanding of how things work and why."

Travis says he has always wanted to be an electrician.

"I'm stoked to be working with a good crew of guys."

Steven says the support from the workforce programme has been amazing, in a time that has been hard for businesses.

"Definitely with the delays in getting materials it helps take that stress away and enables us to take on these guys."

He says the workforce programme has been a big help.

"I'll be looking at who enlisted looking for a career when we are looking for another apprentice. We like to try and give something back so will be working in the future together some more."