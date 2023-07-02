Carl Bates, the National Party candidate for the Whanganui electorate, says Stratford is an important part of the electorate. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Carl Bates, the National Party candidate for the Whanganui electorate, says Stratford is an important part of the electorate. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Carl Bates says New Zealand has “a challenging few years ahead”, and that is why he decided to stand as the National candidate for the Whanganui electorate in this year’s election.

“It was evident to me as a businessperson that the Government was spending a lot of money at a rate it couldn’t maintain. I realised it was vital the National Party had good, strong and experienced candidates in this election who had the experience and skills needed to lead the country through the next stage.”

As a business leader with experience in running a business in Africa, the Middle East and Australia as well as New Zealand, as well as being a chartered accountant and a chartered fellow of the Institute of Directors, Carl says he felt he had the skills required, and so decided to stand.

“My wife Candice and I basically completely rejigged our lives so I would put everything into standing as the Whanganui electorate candidate for National.”

For Carl and Candice, “rejigging life” didn’t just mean changing their priorities as a family, it meant physically moving countries, and organising that move remotely.

“We had been living between South Africa, where Candice is from and where my business Sirdar has a presence, and New Zealand. Then Covid hit and at first we were in South Africa during that, then eventually we came back through MIQ and started deciding what to do next. When we decided we were settling here, Candice basically packed up our home in South Africa via Zoom, with a friend walking around our house there and Candice saying what needed to be packed and shipped and what didn’t need to come here.”

Now settled in Whanganui, Carl, Candice and their children Angus and Logan are enjoying being close to family as well as seeing a lot of the Whanganui and Taranaki regions as Carl starts on the campaign trail.

“It’s really important to me that I get out to talk to people as much as possible, listening to their concerns and what they want for New Zealand going forward. I am hearing a lot of frustration and a lot of worry about the way things are currently for a lot of New Zealanders.”

Carl says he is confident in his ability to represent Whanganui in Wellington.

“The Whanganui electorate is quite varied, covering a fair bit of ground and different types of cities and towns throughout. In the context of where I have lived in South Africa though, 119km is a small distance in a relative context, and I believe I am already showing my commitment to visiting all parts of the electorate. I am present at a range of events across the electorate and I think people see me as someone who is approachable and available to them.”

Visiting the different areas of the electorate is essential, he says.

“To represent an electorate in Wellington, you need to be in touch with that electorate and know it well. My experience in business both here and overseas also means I have proven skills in being able to communicate well, to make myself heard and to achieve results for the people and places I represent.”

Stratford is a key part of that electorate, says Carl.

“Stratford is a rural community and I know farmers have been under a lot of pressure. Our farmers and rural communities are essential to our country’s wellbeing and economic development and it is vital they are represented well.”

Carl says he thinks the Whanganui electorate, and the country as a whole, is ready for political change.

“I am hearing a lot of frustration at the moment, a feeling of needing to change direction. I believe National is the party to lead the country into the future and I am really excited to be able to be part of that.”

Editor’s note: In the lead-up to this year’s general election, the Stratford Press will be running a series of profiles on any candidates standing for election. If you are standing for election in the Whanganui electorate and would like to be included in this, contact our editor at editor@stratfordpress.co.nz.

Aotearoa New Zealand's general election is due to take place on October 14.

The last day voters can switch to or from the Māori roll is July 13.

