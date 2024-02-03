Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press
Updated

Editorial: Back to school - make sure school attendance is up this year

Ilona Hanne
By
4 mins to read
When it comes to school, the formula for success includes attendance, writes Ilona Hanne. Photo / Unsplash

When it comes to school, the formula for success includes attendance, writes Ilona Hanne. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION

Across the motu right now, swear words are being uttered as parents struggle with the “joys” of covering school books with what often turns out to be more bubbles than sticky-backed paper, uniforms are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press