When it comes to school, the formula for success includes attendance, writes Ilona Hanne. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION

Across the motu right now, swear words are being uttered as parents struggle with the “joys” of covering school books with what often turns out to be more bubbles than sticky-backed paper, uniforms are being labelled so when shorts turn up in the school’s lost property they will only linger for one term, not three, and freezers are being filled with lunch box sized muffins and scrolls that will rot, along with a banana, at the bottom of school bags for weeks on end.

Yes, it’s back to school time.

In the past, I have penned editorials on why I always buy what is on the stationery list as well as my own version of school rules - for parents. This year, I want to talk about attendance.

Late last month NCEA results were published, and within hours of them coming out so did the news that pass rates had dropped for the third consecutive year. NZQA deputy chief executive for assessment Jann Marshall said a reason for this drop could be the compunding impact of three years of disruption from Covid-19.

From lockdowns to compulsory quarantine periods, alongside a stricter stance from both parents and school regarding staying home when unwell, absence from school is likely to have been higher for our rangatahi in recent years and I would expect this to have had a negative impact on results.

Last year’s teacher strikes could also be a factor in any drop in results across the country. More time away from on-site learning certainly doesn’t help our teens when it comes to feeling prepared for exams. On the flip side - teachers feeling undervalued, underpaid and generally unsupported doesn’t make for positive learning environments, so I am glad there have been positive outcomes in that space and hopefully, this year, our students will face less disruption, be it from pandemics, strikes or whatever else 2024 has in store for us.

It’s not just their attendance that matters though. While lockdowns and strike actions undoubtedly hinder learning, as parents our attendance can contribute positively.

From kindy or new entrant days through to our teens entering the last years of their high school education, parental / caregiver attendance matters.

When our children first start their education, be it at kindy or as a new entrant, we do tend to show up as parents. We walk them in, help them hang up their bag (parents, please stop doing that after a week or two - they can do it just fine, show them the ropes, then step back) or look at their artwork on the wall. We turn up to assemblies and sports days, swimming lessons and school trips to the theatre. We possibly even message their teacher 15 times a day to ask them if our baby has eaten all their lunch, remembered to put sunscreen on before breaktime or if they had a nap.

Our kids need us to do those things. Well, not messaging the teacher 15 times a day, that needs to stop. But the showing up - that needs to never end.

When the school has a parents’ evening, a prizegiving, a sports day or a goal-setting day, if you can get there - get there.

I know we can’t always. Work can get in the way of school assemblies, which shockingly do tend to happen during school hours, but if you can make it, please do.

It would, of course, help if schools themselves could make sure when it comes to parent interview sessions, they offer a range of times of day/evening so more families can make it work, but basically, when you can show up - do so.

By showing up, we ensure our children - be they 5 or 15, know we are there for them. They need us to be in their corner, cheering them on, whether they are coming first - in cross country or math - or last. They need us to be present, to be part of their school journey, and to be part of the conversations about their future - be it what they need to do to learn how to write their name, or to pass Level 3 biology.

By being present, we can work as a team with the other adults in our children’s lives, ensuring we are on the same page, have the same information and are all doing our part in contributing to our children’s success.

So this year - aim for a tick in the attendance register when it comes to showing up and being present - when it comes to our rangatahi’s future, skiving isn’t an option.