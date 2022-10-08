Holdom is provisionally elected as Mayor with 9880 votes. Photo / supplied

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom is set to stay in the top job for a third term, according to early progress results in this afternoon.

While those results don't include special votes, or votes cast yesterday or today, Holdom currently has a clear lead with 9880 vote. He is followed by Dinnie Moeahu (3743), Murray Chong (3733), Peter Hardgrave (1993), Sam Bennett (1820), Muzz McDowell (753), Greg Mackay (674) and Shaun Clare (447).

While Dinnie missed out on the mayoral seat, he is currently sitting in the top pollng position for the New Plymouth District Wide Ward, with Harry Duynhoven, Sam Bennett, Max Brough and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes set to take the other four seats at this point.

Murray Chong is currently sitting in the top polling position for the Kaitake-Ngāmotu General Ward, and is likely to be joined by Gordon Brown, David Bublitz, Bali Haque, Bryan Vickery and Anneka Carlson filling the other five seats.

Tony Bedford is set to take the single seat in the North General Ward, and Te Waka McLeod taking the Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori Ward seat.

As the only candidate for the Kōhanga Moa General Ward, Marie Pearce has been elected unopposed as was the Clifton Community Board with just four candidates for four positions.

New Plymouth District Council Interim chief executive Miriam Taris congratulated the successful candidates.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming the newly elected members over the next weeks. It's exciting to see the mix of some familiar as well as some new faces who will sit around the table over the next three years and will have big decisions to make.

"I also want to thank all those who made the effort to vote."

The complete progress results for all candidates, including those running for seats on the Inglewood, Puketapu-Bell Block, Kaitake and Waitara Community Boards is available on the NPDC website.