Durham WI members receive highest honour for Women's Institute

Merle Lithgow and Pat Egerton have received a Gold Honours Award for their service to WI, and the community.

Two Stratford women have received the highest honour awarded in the New Zealand Federation of Women's Institute (WI).

The Gold Honours Award is given to members of a WI for their dedicated service, loyalty and generosity to women's institute and the community.

Pat Egerton and Merle Lithgow were two of the four women who received the Gold Honours Award at the national conference held at Te Papa in July.

Members are nominated by their women's institute with a citation of their work in WI, which is approved by their region's federation before it is sent off to the New Zealand Federation of Women's Institute.

Pat says she was honoured to receive the award.

"It was a shock really but I feel privileged to have received such a high honour."

Merle says she feels privileged to receive the prestigious award.

"When I opened the letter with the news inside, I couldn't believe it. It is the highest honour of WI and it's an honour to have received it."

Merle has been a part of the women's institute for over 70 years, joining the Ngaere WI in 1949, before she turned 17.

"My mother belonged to the Ngaere WI. They were well known for their drama group. I was invited to be part of a play and I've been involved since. I moved to the Stratford WI in 1958. When they closed in 2010 I moved to the Durham WI."

Pat has been involved with WI since 1985.

"I started in the Hamilton WI and then when I moved to Tauranga in 1994, I joined the Tauranga WI. I was there up until two years ago when I moved to Stratford and joined the Durham WI."

During their time at Durham WI, Pat and Merle have taken part in card making, icing cupcakes, creating bookmarks and placemats, and helping the community.

"We make dolls for the children at the hospital, we bake for our district nurses, and we knit and crochet for Pregnancy Help in Stratford, Plunket, and the neo-natal ward at Taranaki Base Hospital."

Pat says being a member of the WI is rewarding.

"There's a lot of fun and fellowship with like-minded people."

Merle enjoys serving the community.

"There's a range of different activities that we do, and we serve our community by donating items and raising money for different organisations."