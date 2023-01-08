Drivers back on the track at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway

Logan Sharpe won the Repco Taranaki Superstock Champs at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Boxing Night. Photo/ Michael Espiner

After a number of rainouts, drivers could take to the track at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway.

After taking a season off racing to focus on his business and only making a very recent return to the track this season, a reinvigorated Logan Sharpe won the Repco Taranaki Superstock Champs at his own sponsored meeting, the Sharpe Engineering Solutions Race Meeting on Boxing Night.

Logan beat home 22 competitors from Stratford, Gisborne, Tauranga and Kihikihi to win the first heat for the class from a pole position start.

He went on to make up several positions in heat two to come home fourth from grid 12 before completing a solid driver and finishing sixth in heat three from grid 22 to win the championship by a one-point margin from Hamish Booker who had recorded a seventh, third and second over the three heats. Bevan Phillips claimed the last step on the podium in third place.

After struggling with minimal numbers locally and every scheduled meeting for the class being rained out, Midgets at last managed to get a run on the track prior to the Signright New Zealand Championship that will be held locally on January 27 and 28.

The eight drivers on hand raced for the Signright Taranaki Champs and racing was close enough that at the end of three heats local driver Greg Jones and Palmerston North racer Chris Bagrie were tied on points for the top step of the podium.

Chris beat Greg in a four-lap run-off to win the event while another Palmerston North driver, Shane Dewar, came home in third just one point behind the leading pair.

Cameron Hurley dominated the racing in the Minisprint class to win the Zodiac Signs Taranaki Champs, reclaiming the title he last won in the 2019/2020 race season.

His race win, fifth and third places over the three heats were enough to give him a clear victory by five points from Palmerston North driver Glen McCutcheon. Defending champion Karl Uhlenberg was third.

Changes made to his car since the last meeting saw Thomas Korff running at the front of the field in the Saloon class, winning two races and finishing second in the other to easily win the Heritage Shield from his father Craig Korff and Jarrod MacBeth who was third.

Like the Midgets, Adult Ministocks made their first on-track appearance of the season, racing for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophy. Gary Adamson won all three races to win the event while Loyd Clarke was second and Brayden Shaw third.

Support classes at the meeting were Youth Ministocks and Modifieds. Youth races were won by Regan Ogle, Corban Swan (2) and Ethan Erkes. Modified races were won by Carl Hinton, Blair Luscombe and Newton Gordge.

The next race meeting at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is the Sentry Hill Motel North Island Stockcar Championship on January 13 and 1. One hundred and 20 competitors will battle on the track over two nights to find a new champion.