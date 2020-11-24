Douglas Studios: Midhirst based company adds new products

Douglas Studios is selling a range of scented candles and wax melts.

A Midhirst-based brand with a focus on inclusivity has changed their name.

Douglas Kids have changed their name to Douglas Studios, and designer Melissa Coull-Herewini, 25, says the change is all about having something for everyone.

"Douglas has always been about inclusivity. We're continuing to sell our children's line and releasing a range of scented candles and wax melts. The first launch is November 26 and there will be plenty of products for sale. Everyone who comes on the night will go in the draw for a giveaway."

The candles are hand poured in Melissa's studio based in Midhirst.

"A lot of love and hard work has gone into these, taking us two months longer than anticipated.

"I wanted to make sure everything was perfect. It's been a lot of trial and error between wax and fragrance ratio."

Melissa says she has always had a soft spot for candles.

"I've always loved the candles and wax melts with the different fragrances. I thought it would be great if Douglas had their own line with a range of different scents so there is something for everyone."

She says when creating the items, she made sure to have a focus on sustainability.

"Our candles are made from both coconut and soy wax which is healthier to breathe in and cleaner for a house. We've made them as clean as they can be. The candle wicks are made from wood and burn for around 50 hours."

The candles and wax melts are wrapped in grease-proof paper.

"We don't use any plastics. All the packaging can be recycled and breaks down naturally."

The parent brand, Douglas, was started by Melissa and her sister, Tia.

"It is a dedication to our late father as it was his middle name. It is also the place where we got our first sewing machine from."

Melissa says her family and friends have been supportive.

"My mum Kerryn and Tia help pack the orders and Nikki does the accounting sides of things. My friend, Caleb Gibbons, has been a massive help with creating the scents and working through things."

For the first launch, Douglas Studios is releasing four different types of candles and seven types of wax melts.

"There will be a range of fragrances. For this launch we've focused on fruity, fresh, and light fragrances for summer."

She says one of her favourites is the Sugared Peel scented candle.

"It is a delicious citrus candle which is heavy on the grapefruit, perfect for a fresh and sweet scent that has a high scent throw and fills a room almost instantly. Fitting in with our goal of full inclusivity, 10 per cent of each sale of our Sugared Peel candle will go to RainbowYOUTH."

She says the 12 days of Christmas advent calendar will be a popular item.

"This features 12 different individually wrapped wax melts. All the smells are Christmas themed. I think the popular scents will be Caramilk, Peppermint Twist, and Honey Comb. We wanted to come up with something fun and different."

Melissa says she excited for the launch of the candles and wax melts.

"There has been a lot of excitement from people commenting on Facebook. I'm very excited for the public to see something different. It's something we've really loved working on."

■ The launch takes place Thursday, November 26 from 5pm at Melissa's studio on Cambria St, Midhirst. Products available for cash sales on the night.