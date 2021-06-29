Douglas Studios: Launch night to raise funds for Team HOPE

Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the night are going towards Team HOPE.

A launch night from a Midhirst-based company will support a local charity.

Douglas Studios owner Melissa Coull-Herewini has organised a launch night for her new collections. The collections feature candles, wax melts, bath and body products, room sprays and other new items.

"We're launching our winter collection and milk collection. This will be our biggest launch yet. There has been a lot of work that's gone into this and I'm excited to share this with the community."

Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the night are going to local charitable trust Team HOPE.

Melissa has planned the fundraiser launch for five months.

"We have a launch each season for our products. At each launch night we choose a charity to support."

Melissa says they have supported mental health organisations, RainbowYOUTH, and Women's Refuge.

"This time I wanted to support a local charity and Team HOPE was a great fit."

Melissa says it's important to support local charities.

"Team HOPE do amazing things for the community and I want to help them so they can continue doing what they do."

The launch night provides people with the opportunity to get first-hand experience of the products.

"We have an online shop, and our products are at a number of chemists and shops around the region. By coming to a launch night people have the opportunity to learn about the products they're buying and are able to experience the different scents and find what they like."

The Details:

What: Douglas Studios launch night for Team HOPE.

When: July 2 from 5pm.

Where: Inkpot Cafe.