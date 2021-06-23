Double win: St Joseph's Stratford pupils build up a storm at Epro 8 semi-finals

The FHNT team from left: Noah Webb (11), Thiemo Hanne (9), Finn Robinson (10), and Harry Webb (9).

It's a double win for St Joseph's School Stratford, after two of their teams took out top place in their sections at the Epro8 semifinals.

The FHNT team of Noah Webb (11), Thiemo Hanne (9), Finn Robinson (10), and Harry Webb (9) were awarded first place in the Years 5 and 6 challenge, while the Mechanic Masters team Max Simmons (12), Saphire Brady (12), Sean Robinson (13), and Mitchell Walsh (12) came first in the Years 7 and 8 event.

The EPro8 Challenge is an inter-school science and engineering competition.

Teams of four take part in a series of competitions and events designed to promote science and engineering, competing for the title of their region's EPro8 Challenge Champion.

Epro8 event manager Andrew Thiele says to get to the semifinals, the teams had to send in a video submission completing one of the challenges using EPro8 school equipment.

"Qualifying teams then go on to the event series, with the top four teams from the semi-finals events moving on to the final series."

The teams had 2-1/2 hours to complete one of the four challenges available using the EPro8 challenge school kit, he says.

"The teams had to think strategically about what challenge worked best for them. There are a number of tasks in each challenge and once they finish a task they receive points. The harder the task is, the more points they receive."

The Mechanic Masters from left: Max Simmons (12), Saphire Brady (12), Sean Robinson (13), and Mitchell Walsh (12)

The event is sponsored by Elemental Group.

"Without their support this wouldn't be possible," Andrew says.

In their age category, FHNT team members Finn, Harry, Noah and Thiemo worked together to build a structure that could paint walls using a motorised paintbrush.

Finn liked building the structure.

"I'm happy that we won and I can't wait for the finals."

Harry thought the challenge was fun.

"I liked doing the electronic side of things."

Max Simmons (12), Saphire Brady (12), Sean Robinson (13) and Mitchell Walsh (12) were tasked with stopping thieves in their tracks.

"We had to build a structure that would protect a painting with security systems," says Saphire.

She enjoyed building the structure.

"I had a lot of fun at the competition with my teammates."

Sean enjoyed working through the tasks.

"It was really fun doing all the tasks and I enjoyed pushing the buzzer every time we finished a task."

The two teams will now take part in this week's finals in New Plymouth.

The winners of the four semifinal events in Stratford:

Years 7 and 8 semifinal 1: 1st EVS Oompa Loompas (Egmont Village School), 2nd Straty Elves (Pembroke School), 3rd Auroa 1 (Auroa School)

Years 5-6 semifinal 1: 1st FNHT (St Joseph's Schools), 2nd equal: The Baadies (Rahotu School), Egmont Village 2 (Egmont Village School), 3rd Lepperton 3 (Lepperton School).

Years 7 and 8 semifinal 2: 1st: Mechanical Masters (St Josephs School Stratford), 2nd Girl Geniuses (Manukorihi Intermediate), 3rd: SPS PiRates (Stratford Primary)

Years 5 and 6 semifinal 2: 1st Auroa 2 (Auroa School), 2nd Brainiacs in Blue (Tawhiti School), 3rd Stratford Primary 7 (Stratford Primary School).