The musical was written by English comedian, actor, author, playwright, lyricist and director Ben Elton. Photo / Showbiz Christchurch

Caption: The multimillion-dollar jukebox musical has been thrilling audiences for more than 20 years. Photo / Showbiz Christchurch

The electrifying songs of British rock group Queen will take centre stage in May when New Plymouth Operatic Society puts on its lead production for 2023 - We Will Rock You.

The multimillion-dollar jukebox musical has been thrilling audiences for more than 20 years and is a truly global sensation, having been performed in nearly 30 countries.

The musical was written by English comedian, actor, author, playwright, lyricist and director Ben Elton, who was one of the writers for The Young Ones and the Blackadder series. We Will Rock You is one of five musicals written by him, and while its original West End run in 2002 was panned by critics, it quickly became an audience favourite and has remained one ever since.

The musical is set some 300 years in the future when planet Earth is controlled by the Globalsoft Corporation. The plot follows a group of Bohemians, living in a world under the rule of the sinister Killer Queen, who has banned all non-computer-generated music, including rock music.

Galileo, a young student and an outsider, is desperate to "break free" from this corporate world and he joins forces with Pop, an ageing hippie librarian and a young, goth woman named Scaramouche in a search for hidden instruments an old prophecy speaks of.

Featuring some of the greatest hits from Queen including Killer Queen, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are The Champions, Radio GaGa and Bohemian Rhapsody, the musical is guaranteed to get people dancing in the aisles when it opens at the TSB Showplace in May next year.

Auditions for the show will take place in January, while a pre-audition information evening will take place on November 19. Details for this are available on the New Plymouth Operatic Society website and social media.

Tickets will be available through pre-sale in early November, with general sales opening soon after through Ticketek.