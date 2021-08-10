Dog orientated market to bring dog community together

The barket is a popular event. Photo/ Supplied

Every dog has its day, and this month a dog-orientated market is taking place.

The barket is organised by We Love Dogs charitable trust. The trust rehabilitates dogs for their forever homes.

Trustee Denis Putt says the aim of the market is to raise funds for the trust and bring the dog community together.

"However this time stallholders do not have to pay a small fee to set up a stall.

"We're doing this as a thank you for our loyal stallholders who have been with us since the start, and to encourage other stallholders to come down and see what it's about."

He says there will be something for everyone at the event.

"There will be a large variety of stalls, some of them are dog-orientated, and there is a large field for the dogs to run around on. We've also organised live music, face painting and a bouncy castle."

Denis says it's important to bring people together and raise awareness about the positive impact dogs have on people's lives.

The trust will have a stall set up for people wanting to find out more about what the trust does.

"We'll be there to talk to people on the day, and answer any questions about becoming a foster family or a volunteer."

The Details:

What: Barket.

When: August 14, 9.30am to 1pm.

Where: Northpoint Baptist Church Field.

Entry: Entry is free, parking available by the field.