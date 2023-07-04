Who are these gentlemen, where was this photo taken and why were they dressed so smartly? Do you know anything about this photograph? Contact the team at Stratford Library if you do.

These six gentlemen have clearly put on some smart clothes to pose for this photograph, but who are they and where were they when this photo was taken?

The photo is one of many the Stratford library team is seeking to correctly identify as part of an ongoing project.

Stratford visitor information and library services team leader Bridget Roper says Stratford District Council holds a large collection of photos of Stratford District places, people and events, and is seeking the help of locals as they go through and identify the who, what, where and when of the images.

People already following Stratford Library and Visitor Information on Facebook would have noticed that digital copies of these community archives are being shared regularly to help gather this data, using the hashtag #stratfordheritagecollection.