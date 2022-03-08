Keeley Bell (centre) was the centre of attention on Monday when tamariki in Redwood Room at St Patricks School in Inglewood rocked their diversity by wearing colourful odd socks. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Tamariki at St Patrick's Inglewood were rocking colourful mismatched socks on Monday this week as a way of celebrating diversity for World Down Syndrome Day.

In Redwood room, pupils watched a special slideshow about World Down Syndrome Day, featuring a very familiar face.

"There's Keeley," they shouted as their friend's picture appeared on the screen.

Keeley Bell, 9, lives with Down Syndrome and was wearing her mismatched socks along with the rest of her class on Monday.

Millie Curry, 7, said everyone in their class was different from others somehow.

"Everyone is different in some way, some of us have different colour eyes or hair, but being different doesn't mean we can't be friends or have fun."

Daisy Dwen, 7, said the class had been learning about Down Syndrome and what it meant, saying it was just one of many ways people could be different to others.

"We don't all like the same things or do the same things, that's what being unique means, and we are all unique."

Emily Drinkwater, 7, said everyone at the school was wearing mismatched or colourful socks on Monday.

"We bought in a donation to raise money for people living with Down Syndrome and got to wear different socks than normal. We are learning about individuality and diversity, diversity means different and we are all different to each other."

The global theme for this year's World Down Syndrome Day was #Inclusion Means and Redwood class teacher Donna Signall says inclusivity is always a focus in the classroom.

"Everyone in the classroom can learn from her, about being inclusive and how to be caring for each other. Keeley joins in with everything and really loves singing and dancing. I make every day include a bit of Keeley - the things she loves doing and we all enjoy."