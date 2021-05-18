Diverse range of artwork now on show at Stratford's Percy Thomson Gallery

Bronze sculpture Leaping Dancer, by Stratford artist Peter Hanley. Photo / Supplied

Stratford Art Society's Autumn exhibition, now showing at Percy Thomson Gallery, features a diverse range of artwork in a myriad of styles and media.

Members have filled the gallery with 245 works of art, from cheeky papier mache cats to elegant bronze dancers.

What began way back in 1948, as a way to bring together a community of like-minded creatives, has morphed into a thriving artistic collaboration of more than 150 artists.

Artists hail from throughout Taranaki and further afield with a vast range of skills and artistic styles. Artworks include paintings (oil, watercolour, pastel), sculptures, photography, bronzes, sculpted marble, pottery, felted garments, hand-made and dyed scarves, ceramics, embroidered jewellery and more.

Stratford Art Society president Rhonda Bunyan says the society provides a nurturing environment for all members, but especially for those who have never exhibited their art publicly before.

"It can be a scary experience for a new artist. They often have doubts about their art, whether anyone will like it, and whether it's good enough. We welcome new artists with open arms, and encourage them.

"We don't pre-select artwork, like many other art societies. Our exhibitions are open to all members, which allows emerging artists, whether young or old, to see their creations in a highly-respected regional gallery. Other more experienced members support the 'newbies' in their artistic endeavours. We are not here to criticise, but if asked, we are more than happy to offer constructive and helpful advice.

"Some of the society's members have been exhibiting for 40 years or more and they are certainly the creative backbone of the group. All in all, it is just one big eclectic artistic melting pot and you never know what you are going to get in an exhibition. Each exhibition has its own unique artistic energy"

The exhibition runs until Sunday, May 23.