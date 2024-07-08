Of the submissions received, 71% supported more money spent on roading, 82% supported an increased rates subsidy, 54% supported earthquake strengthening Eltham Town Hall to 67% of the New Building Standard and 79% supported increasing user fees and charges.

“The big challenge for us is how we afford to do this at a time when local government is facing unprecedented cost increases,” Nixon said.

Local government inflation had risen by about 20% over the past two years. Fuel, bitumen, electricity, construction and insurance costs had all increased considerably - in some cases, contractors’ costs had increased up to 60%.

Higher interest rates had increased the cost of borrowing and paying back debt and compliance costs driven by government requirements meant the council needed to spend a lot more on infrastructure.

“This means we need to pay more just to keep doing what we are already doing, without adding anything else,” he said.

Nixon said the council worked to find savings across all activities to keep the rates increase as low as possible, including reducing budgets for the Hāwera town revitalisation project, tourism and events, delaying some non-urgent capital projects works, increasing borrowing and the amount the council’s Long-Term Investment Fund subsidised rates each year by an additional $350,000.

“We know the rate increase will be hard for a lot of ratepayers. It’s higher than what we want and higher than we’ve had over the previous 10 years, but it reflects what it costs to simply maintain existing services while ensuring our critical infrastructure meets our community’s needs and government requirements.”

Maintaining assets was crucial so they did not cost more in the long-term.

“You don’t have to look hard to see places around the country where years of under-investment by councils has led to unacceptable infrastructure failures and we don’t want South Taranaki to be in that situation,” Nixon said.

“Councils are acutely aware they need to balance the need for investment with affordable increases, but the pressure has reached a tipping point and I think we need to have a national conversation about local government funding - including the value of the services councils provide to communities.”



