Dondo owners Lloyd Swift and Sias Hoffman with Stratford Community House trust manager Sally Dodunski and administrator Julie O’Sullivan check out some tea and scones leading up to the Taranaki Garden Festival.

Dondo owners Lloyd Swift and Sias Hoffman with Stratford Community House trust manager Sally Dodunski and administrator Julie O’Sullivan check out some tea and scones leading up to the Taranaki Garden Festival.

Devonshire teas will be found amongst the maples and rose bushes at Dondo, one of the gardens featured in this year’s Taranaki Garden Fringe Festival.

The teas will be made and served by trustees and staff of the Stratford Community House, says Stratford Community House Trust manager Sally Dodunski.

Dondo is the creation of Sias Hoffman, she says. When he isn’t busy in the garden he’s a counsellor who works out of an office at the Community House.

Dodunski says Hoffman has been part of the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival for several years and has an incredible garden.

“It’s beautifully planned, displaying a collection of roses, maples and a variety of plants in different rooms, divided by hedges of various shapes and sizes.”