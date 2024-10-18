Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Devonshire teas ready to be served up at Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Dondo owners Lloyd Swift and Sias Hoffman with Stratford Community House trust manager Sally Dodunski and administrator Julie O’Sullivan check out some tea and scones leading up to the Taranaki Garden Festival.

Devonshire teas will be found amongst the maples and rose bushes at Dondo, one of the gardens featured in this year’s Taranaki Garden Fringe Festival.

The teas will be made and served by trustees and staff of the Stratford Community House, says Stratford Community House Trust manager Sally Dodunski.

Dondo is the creation of Sias Hoffman, she says. When he isn’t busy in the garden he’s a counsellor who works out of an office at the Community House.

Dodunski says Hoffman has been part of the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival for several years and has an incredible garden.

“It’s beautifully planned, displaying a collection of roses, maples and a variety of plants in different rooms, divided by hedges of various shapes and sizes.”

Funds raised through the cream tea sales will go towards operational costs for the Community House.

Stratford Community House trustees will be at Dondos serving tea and scone on select days of the Taranaki Garden Festival.
Trust chairman Doug Robinson said the trustees appreciated Sias and his partner Lloyd’s generosity in allowing them to serve teas from their home.

“Being able to work with one of our tenants is an exciting prospect for the Community House trustees and staff.”

Dodunksi said she, administrator Julie O’Sullivan and all the trustees were now vying for supremacy in the scone-making department. The results of their efforts will be served with jam and cream, accompanied by a cup of English Breakfast tea, at Dondo’s on November 2-5 and November 8-9.

The teas will be $5 per person.

