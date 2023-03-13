Despite efforts to save the tākapu, it had to be euthanised.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) along with Taranaki iwi are appealing for any information regarding an incident in January this year.

An injured native tākapu (Australasian gannet) was found by a member of the public in mid-January at Tuiraho (Stent Road), a popular Taranaki surfing beach. The bird was taken to Ōkato Vets in the first instance, and then sent on to Massey University’s Wildbase in Palmerston North. Despite everyone’s best efforts to save the bird, the tākapu’s injuries meant it had to be euthanised. A necropsy identified pellets of birdshot in the bird’s lungs, as well as several bone fractures indicating the bird had been shot.

Subsequent DoC investigations into the death of the bird since the January incident haven’t come up with answers, so they are now calling on the public for help.

DoC senior biodiversity ranger Cameron Hunt says the illegal shooting was a callous and inhumane act that left the bird injured and in pain.

“We ask any members of the public who might have information to contact DoC.”

Ngawai Terry, pou taiao [environment manager] for Taranaki iwi, says the iwi is deeply disappointed a member of the public would commit such an act.

Along with all native wildlife, tākapu are protected under the Wildlife Act with a maximum penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000 for killing protected wildlife.

Anyone with information should contact DoC by phoning 0800 DOCHOT.