Dean Cup: Toko hold on to Dean Cup until next match

The Dean Cup is taking a little holiday out in gumboot land after Toko narrowly defeated Whangamomona Men in Black on Saturday 39-24.

On another beautiful day in the Republic, tries and a penalty with only a Jackson Ormond intercept try to Whanga to make the halftime score 22-7.

So it was a pretty big job for Glen's Men especially when Toko dotted down twice more, but come back Whanga did with Jackson scoring again as well as Willem Ratu and Juan Tantum.

But the Men in Black just ran out of time and with a last penalty to Toko, that was it. So hi- ho hi-ho it's off to Toko the Dean Cup will go.

Advice and abuse is Jeff the Ref's reward for making the trip out to Whanga, but many thanks for a job well done along with his touchies.

Playing like a man possessed Roy Pratt was Whanga's player of the day, earning three points for the Neutroski Cup, two points to Willem Ratu and one point to Blake Herehoa.

Toko No.8 Jay Miller was their player of the day. Jay also scored the first try but cows wait for no man so after some arm twisting, Nathan Alexander performed the arduous task. Two points to Vaughan Holt and one to Josh Setu.

With no-show Toko not turning up on the day, the Jean Cup is Strathmore's for 2021. Gumboot clad partners, dads and supporters gave the Strathmore girls a run for their money with Saxton being their secret weapon.

Big thanks to all Whanga's sponsors- Whangamomona Hotel, Skeet Rd Contracting, Poutau Honey and Josh Gordon, and to all those who helped out before on and after the day.

The last and deciding game will be on Saturday, August 14, at the Toko Domain. Kick-off will be 1pm so see you all there. Toko Pump Shed no better place for the Dean Cup to be before it heads home to the Republic.