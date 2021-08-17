Dean Cup: Toko and Whangamomona go head to head for Dean Cup

Toko have taken charge of the Dean Cup for 2021. Photo / Murray Peat

It seems the Dean Cup will be holidaying a little longer in Toko (gumboot land), much to the dismay of Glen's Whangamomona Men in Black.

Toko scored a converted try in the last quarter of the game to snatch a 30-28 win against Whanga on another beautiful day at the Toko Domain on Saturday.

It was James Miller again who scored the first try for Toko and caused all sorts of grief for Whanga on the deciding Dean Cup match.

Max Preston and Mason Laing both scored for Whanga, and with a penalty the halftime score was 20-15 to the Men in Black.

Toko scored first in the second half, but then Willem Ratu put Whanga back in front. Toko's hero Nathan Percy not only broke Whanga hearts but also in the absence of James, had to partake of the tradition sip.

Jeff the Ref enjoyed his first Dean Cup match. He was most impressed how knowledgeable supporters on both sidelines were and thanked them for their vocal advice.

Speaking of refs, I'm sure the late Roy Lithgow would empathise with Jeff's sentiments, having been in the same position.

Roy loved all things rugby and his work and commitments to the game will be sorely missed. The Dean Cup community would like to convey its sympathies to the Lithgow family on Roy's passing.

Mathew Gower led from the front for Whanga and played his heart out, got the three points and player of the day.

Blake Herehoa got the two points and Willem Ratu one point. For Toko it was that man James Miller who got the three points and so was awarded the Neutroski Cup for the best player for the 2021 Dean Cup season. Well deserved. Last try Nathan Percy got the two points with Liam Cole one point.

Many thanks to Whanga coach Glen Law and all those behind the scenes who make it all happen. We truly appreciate all that you do.

Cheers to Toko for hosting an awesome day. The future of the Dean Cup looks promising going by the number of kids having their moment in the sun before the main game.

Thanks to sponsors Five Star Liquor, Toko Homekill and Phil Morresey Livestock. Please support those who give so generously to grassroots rugby.

Dean Cup is grassroots rugby at its best. Good hard footie, a beer at the end and communities coming together. Long may it continue.

So from chasing a leather ball round a field it's now time to chase some grunters in the gullies with the Whangamomona Pig Hunt on August 19, 20 and 21. Weigh-in is at Whanga Domain on August 21. Never a dull moment in the Republic. Come out and catch the action. See you there.