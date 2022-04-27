Keith Steel and his wife Christine with their 1918 Cadillac.

Over 200 vehicles of all makes and models dazzled crowds at the 2022 Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark last Saturday.

From vintage cars, classics, modern, and motorbikes, there was something to impress everyone at the event says organiser Calvey Farquhar.

Sapphire (3) and Lillian (5) Busby enjoying the bouncy castle.

"At our last event, we had 63 vehicles. We've certainly passed that number this time around. We had 100 vehicles registered for the event and more turned up on the day. We're very impressed with the turnout."

Keith Steel and his wife Christine, and their friends Ron Smart and Brian and his wife Val Scown were at the event to show off their vehicles.

Keith and Christine brought their 1918 Cadillac. Keith says the car always turns heads and it was no different at the Hardpark.

"It's such a nice day to host the event for the school."

Keith has restored the vehicle over the last 20 years.

"It's one of the first V8s."

The vehicle itself is famous, being a star in the 2021 Jane Campion film Power of the Dog.

"We drove it down to the South Island. It was a very cool opportunity."

Ron Smart arrived at the event in his 1929 Chevrolet.

"Keith did the panel work for me 40 years ago. The rest is completely original."

He says the wheels on the vehicle are said to be the only ones in the country.

"It's quite a cool feeling. It's been on the road since 1982 and in that time there were only 22,00 miles on the clock. I took the vehicle to a rally in Christchurch in 1986 but other than that, it hasn't been on a long drive."

Brian Scown and his wife Val brought their prized 1977 Jaguar XJ6 from Auckland 29 years ago.

"A woman owned it for 29 years it was either been driven or in the shed with a cover on it."

Brian Scown and his wife Val brought their prized 1977 Jaguar XJ6.

He says the vehicle is nice to drive and sticks to the road well.

"It's an awesome cruiser. The ride is always fabulous and so smooth."

While people admired the cars, they could also listen to1 0-year-old Joshua Sullivan as he performed.

Joshua says he performed at the last Hardpark event but this time, the event had a bigger crowd.

Joshua Sullivan (10) performing for the crowd.

"It's always good to support Kaponga Primary School as that's where I go."

When Joshua wasn't performing, he said he enjoyed checking out the games, stalls, and vehicles.

"It was a pretty awesome day."