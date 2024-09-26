“Spring forwards, fall backwards.”
As we move forward into the summer months, time is set to go forward by an hour at 2am this Sunday, September 29, when daylight saving time begins.
That means before bed this Saturday night, people across the country will be resetting the time on their clocks and watches (and probably leaving the one in the car because it’s just too complicated and anyway, it will be correct again in a few months) and feeling slightly ripped off knowing they are losing an hour’s worth of their Sunday lie-in.
If the lack of sleep is bugging you, and you want someone to blame, you can mutter darkly about a bug-loving Kiwi by the name of George Hudson.
In 1895, Hudson, an amateur entomologist who worked for the Wellington Post Office, wanted more time to collect his beloved bugs after work in the evenings. With this in mind, he presented a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society suggesting a two-hour daylight-saving shift in time to create lighter evenings for hobbyists such as himself to utilise.