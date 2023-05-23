There is a national shortage of daffodils in Aotearoa New Zealand this year. Photo / Unsplash

Lisa Russell is desperately seeking daffodils, with a national shortage of the golden blooms making the hunt hard, she says.

Lisa, who is the fundraising and events coordinator at Taranaki Cancer Society, says the cheerful flowers are an “incredibly important symbol” in the fight against cancer.

“Through Daffodil Day, daffodils help bring the whole community together to remember those we have lost, to celebrate survivors and carers, and to support those experiencing cancer.”

Daffodil Day takes place in August this year, and Lisa is on the hunt for as many fields of golden daffodils as she can find.

“We are looking for anyone who has a field of daffodils set to bloom this August to help us paint the region yellow. We can organise people to come and pick the flowers so reach out to us and let us know if you will have some available.”

Lisa says while they have already sourced some fresh flower suppliers for Daffodil Day, they need more to ensure they can maximise the fundraising on the day.

“The daffodils will help us raise crucial funds to help support those in our community with cancer.”

The Cancer Society is keen to support local growers, she says, and can provide pickers in late July.

“So just get in touch with me, whether you want to donate some of your flowers, or all of them. Every bloom will make a difference this year.”

Lisa can be contacted on 027 215 2625 or by email: lisa.russell@cancercd.org.nz.