Daffodil Day disco will put fun in fundraising for Stratford Daffodil Day

The disco is always a popular event. Pictured are children attending the 2018 disco. Photo / Supplied

Children are being invited to do their part in supporting this year's Stratford Daffodil Day fundraising efforts.

A daffodil school disco takes place on Friday, and is open to all primary and intermediate school-aged children, says Raewyn Rooney, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee.

The disco is always a popular event, with children packing out the venue each year, ready to dance along to some great music as well as buy some snacks, drinks and fundraising items such as temporary tattoos and the popular daffodil windmills.

This year the theme of the disco is flowers, meaning the young disco dancers can use their imagination when it comes to dressing up for the party.

"They can dress in flower colours, choose prints with some flowers on them or even come dressed as a flower, the main thing is they come ready to have lots of fun," says Raewyn.

Entry to the disco is a gold coin donation and parents are encouraged to send their children with some extra coins so they can purchase some reasonably priced treats on the night as well. All money raised goes to the Taranaki Cancer Society.

The Details

What: Daffodil Day Disco

When: Friday, August 13, 5.30-8.30pm.

Where: Stratford / Eltham Rugby Clubrooms, Orlando St, Stratford

More info: Gold coin donation. Theme: Flowers.