An image in the visible spectrum from the geostationary Himawari 8 satellite showing Cyclone Gabrielle as it hits New Zealand.

As Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, New Zealand MetService has issued a red-level Strong Wind Warning for the Taranaki region from 6pm tonight. The warning includes winds forecast to be severe at times, with gusts potentially reaching more than 120 kilometres an hour.

Taranaki’s Civil Defence Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) has activated in response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Taranaki Civil Defence group controller Todd Velvin says ECC is working alongside other agencies in the region.

“We are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies and [the] local council to respond as needed to the developing weather event. The latest information I have received is that we are excepting to see strong winds throughout the region as well as heavy rain.”

“We will provide updates and guidance as needed on our website and social media channels.”

Velvin is advising people to get prepared.

“We expect to see power outages across the region. We encourage people to cancel any non-essential travel, and be prepared to shelter at home if it becomes too dangerous for you to leave.”

It is recommended that people have enough emergency supplies, such as water and long-lasting food. Tthis includes essential supplies for your pets.

“Make sure you have a pet crate or cage for your animal(s) to be transported or held in. If you have livestock in your care, refer to the Ministry for Primary Industries website.”

Official Advice:

Put your household emergency plan into action and check your getaway kit in case you have to leave in a hurry.

Pick up any debris around your house that could be become airborne.

Put rubbish bins, garden furniture and other loose items in the garage or indoors to prevent property damage.

Bring pets indoors. Move stock to shelter. If you have to evacuate, take your pets with you.

Close windows and external and internal doors. Close all curtains to slow down any flying glass.

Water supplies can be affected, so it is a good idea to store drinking water in containers and fill bathtubs and sinks with water.

Once the strong winds arrive: