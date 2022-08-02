'Shark Spy Taranaki - Diving Deeper' is one of six new projects funded through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme. Photo/ Supplied

'Shark Spy Taranaki - Diving Deeper' is one of six new projects funded through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme. Photo/ Supplied

A Curious Minds project will reveal more information about shark species in Taranaki.

Shark Spy Taranaki - Diving Deeper is one of six new projects funded through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme.

Project co-ordinator Rob Lewis says the project is an extension of the work conducted by the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre last year.

"In 2021, we started the project. The aim was to collect information on shark species in Taranaki to gather research and to engage with schools and community groups about science and how it applies to their region."

For the project, Rob says they used baited underwater cameras and will do the same this year.

"The difference for this year's Shark Spy Taranaki - Diving Deeper is we have a bigger focus on working with the community. We're working alongside Chaddy's Charters to deliver the project."

As well as working alongside Chaddy's Charters, several schools and community groups will be involved.

"Last year, we collected the footage ourselves but this year, we will distribute cameras and underwater frames to local iwi, community groups and schools as well. I will train them how to use the equipment and then they can collect the information they want with help and guidance from us."

He says it's a win-win situation.

"We will still get the information and the community will get to help collect it and find out the information they want to know regarding sharks and marine life in Taranaki. They can see the beautiful creatures that live close to the shoreline and we get the information we need."

Rob says once the information is collected, it will be uploaded to a website so the schools, community groups, and iwi can reflect on their findings.

"The first site is inaturalist.org, which is a global sharing database."

He says getting schools involved in the project is important.

"They are the next generation so we need to make them aware of the marine life and what they can do to help save it."