A turbulent low-flow hydro in action. Photo / Supplied

Funding will help Taranaki Catchment Communities research whether using low-flow hydro to generate electricity is sustainable.

Wai Energy-Low Flo Hydro is a new project through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme. The project is supported by Taranaki Regional Council, Ngāti Hāua, Riverwise Consulting, and Armatec Environmental.

Taranaki Catchment Communities was established in 2020 with the aim to lead, engage and mobilise Taranaki’s rural sector to ensure a more environmentally, economically and socially sustainable future.

Paul Turner, Taranaki Catchment Communities project lead, says the Wai Energy-Low Flo Hydro project started after a conversation with Taranaki Catchment Communities chairwoman Donna Cram.

“That area has a lot of streams we could use to generate pure sustainable energy. We applied for the funding so we could research the environmental impact that this would have on the streams. A hydro system would have a lot of benefits, like producing enough power to run a three-bedroom home or a dairy shed but we want to see what the impacts would be on the streams. We’re not actually creating a hydro system, we’re just researching the possibility of having one, and what that would mean for the ecosystem.”

Taranaki Catchment community will work with Auroa School for the project.

“The pupils will carry out a feasibility study on using vortex hydro systems in the Oeo stream. Participants will investigate the power potential of the water flow and survey fish populations to investigate the impact of the technology on fish passage. They will create a 3D model and work with fish samples. This works well with the school as it works with their curriculum and also provides the pupils with a real-life scenario of creating a project and using different methodologies to see if the project is viable.”

He says this is a great collaboration project with the interested parties and if it’s viable.

