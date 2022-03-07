Casey, left, and Anna Crowley.

The Crowley name is synonymous with Taranaki rugby, but now it's becoming a common name in another code.

Cousins Anna and Casey Crowley were selected in a 25-strong Black Sticks Women's hockey squad after a week-long selection camp in Auckland to prepare for the World Cup and Commonwealth Games this year. They are two of four Taranaki players selected.

Anna, daughter of former Taranaki halfback Alan, earned selection again but Casey, the daughter of former Taranaki fullback and Italian coach Kieran, earned her maiden call up.

Anna said it was a proud family moment.

"It will be pretty cool if Casey and I can debut on the same game, it will be really special for us," said the 22-year-old defender.

Casey, 25, has mostly been playing hockey for the University of Maine in Canada until she graduated in 2019.

Across her four-year career for the Black Bears, she was the American East Midfielder of the year, slotted 30 goals and 29 assists for a total of 89 points during her university career overseas. She's since moved back to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Anna will have plenty to play for after she missed out on Olympic team. But the rookie knew it was a development year and there is different motivation for this season.

"This year I want to be able to stamp my mark and get my debut. But what will be will be."

With Stacey Michelsen and Ella Gunson retiring, there is a fresh crop of young players coming through, which Anna puts herself in that category and relishes the opportunity.

"It's quite cool coming in and being the underdogs. The world is probably like 'this team's very new,' that's always exciting we can showcase what we have to offer."

The preparation for the World Cup will include north-south matches, transtasman series against Australia here or across the ditch and intense trainings.

The gruelling weekly schedule includes matches against men's teams.

"It's what we need," Anna said.

"Their ball speed and them being on the ball is amazing. Coming up against the Netherlands and Argentina, they're quick women, so it's really good preparation."

Twenty players will be selected for the World Cup squad, but it will be trimmed back to 18 for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games.

Anna has no indication if she will make the cut.

"We will know that closer to the time."

Taranaki's Hope Ralph and Holly Pearson were also selected in the squad.

Pearson has already notched up 27 caps for New Zealand and Ralph will look to add to her 19 internationals.