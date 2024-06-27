The Stratford Taranaki Regional Council Freshwater Plan drop-in session drew a large crowd. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A large crowd gathered in Stratford’s Centennial Rooms on Thursday morning to learn more about Taranaki Regional Council’s freshwater plans.

The event, part of Taranaki Regional Council’s Freshwater Plan drop-in sessions, enabled people to get more information about the proposed changes to E. coli levels in the water, animal effluent systems, water allocation, how the changes would impact earthworks and other topics.

As part of the plan, there are new target levels of E. coli, sediment and nutrients in waterways and changes to what the limit should be for taking water from a waterway.

Jane Gilbert was one of the many people who attended the session. She wanted to learn more about the plans, specifically water allocation.

“They’re putting a water meter into my property so I’m interested in water. I think it’s important that the community knows what’s happening.”