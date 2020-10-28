Crowded House next big act confirmed for TSB Bowl of Brooklands

The Kiwi band are well known for their hits including Better Be Home Soon.

New Zealand music icons Crowded House are set to rock the stage at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands next year when they bring their To The Island Tour to Taranaki.

The band will be playing all their biggest hits including Don't Dream It's Over, Weather With You, Better Be Home Soon and Distant Sun and many more when they take to the stage in Taranaki in March next year.

The band, which originally formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1985, are "Kiwi legends", says New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, who is looking forward to a summer in Taranaki featuring great music.

"We're absolutely stoked Crowded House will be coming to the Bowl this summer in our iconic Pukekura Park. They're Kiwi legends and it's going to be a huge night belting out the classics in our beautiful Bowl."

The Crowded House concert is the fourth major gig announced for Summer at the Bowl so far, with a line-up of acts also including L.A.B, Synthony and Six60, all performing at the venue in January next year.

Neil says having such great music performing locally is one positive to have come out of Covid-19.

"Bringing top acts to our special corner of Aotearoa is a big part of how we're building a Lifestyle Capital and it's a silver lining that, during Covid-19 travel restrictions, we're able to bring not one but four major Kiwi acts to our patch."

A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from 11am, Wednesday, November 4. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz. General public sale from 12pm, Thursday, November 5, from Ticketek.