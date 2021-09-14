Creativity in lockdown: Taranaki kids use free time to create apparel line

Oskar, 10, and Leo, 8, Seng spent their lockdown creating an apparel line. Photo/ Supplied

Two New Plymouth children spent their free time in lockdown creating an apparel line.

Courtney and Kim Seng own Screen Culture, a screen-printing and embroidery business which sells apparel and accessories.

Courtney says their two boys, Oskar, 10, and Leo, 8, have always been creative.

"They've been around screen-printing all their life. Kim is also a tattoo artist. They're always surrounded by creativity."

The apparel line "Dead Daze" features stickers and apparel. She says starting their own apparel line was a long-term goal for the two boys.

"It all started when Kim showed Oskar how to draw on the iPad during lockdown. An hour later Oskar showed me his drawing which he called 'dead, undead'. I was very impressed with how it turned out and it's gone from there. Starting the line was always a goal for them and lockdown gave them the free time to do it."

Leo says his favourite part of the process has been working on the designs and the label.

"We want kids and adults to have cool clothes to wear."

Courtney says once the two boys were done with their online school work, they would be working on new designs for their label.

"They planned and made sure they had enough designs for new releases once they're back at school so they have a good work balance."

Courtney says the apparel line has given the two boys learning opportunities.

"They've been there the whole process from the planning, designing, and they'll even have a go at screen printing as well. They're also seeing the rewards as they're earning money."

Oskar says he started drawing the designs for fun.

"I love drawing the artworks, that's my favourite part. A lot of the designs are inspired by Dad with his tattooing and skateboarding. I hope people like them, I think the designs are pretty awesome."

