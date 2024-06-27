A Taranaki Fonterra site is leading the way in specialty products, winning an accolade at Fonterra’s Best Site Cup Awards.
The awards, now in their 18th year, are held annually to celebrate the successes of Fonterra’s manufacturing sites across the country.
They recognise the top-performing sites based on criteria such as efficiency, quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability.
On Thursday, June 20, Fonterra Kapuni received the Best Specialty Plant Award, an award dedicated to the co-op’s specialty product manufacturing sites.